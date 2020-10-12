We are looking for a digital journalist with solid writing, videography and editing skills rooted in traditional journalistic ideals. We’re looking for someone eager for a new challenge working on a digital team that values creativity and collaboration. If you love storytelling for the digital age, have a great AP writing style, a unique digital “voice” and are inherently curious, we want to talk to you.

The Digital Storyteller for the award winning ClickOrlando.com will be dedicated to innovative online storytelling and presentation for a growing, highly engaged digital audience. The right person for this position is inherently inquisitive, eager to track down, write and edit digital content, including copy, pictures, video, audio, podcasts and embeddable materials. We’re looking for a news junkie, with a strong ability to create a story that’s user-focused, visually compelling, organized and highly engaging. Data and infographic skills are an added plus.

This job seeks the right person to take content or story elements from our digital platforms and use the power of a variety of social media channels to distribute that story, engage readers to interact with us, creating a digital conversation that continues long after the story has been posted.

Be part of the digital team on the forefront of innovation in Central Florida and around the nation.

Qualified candidates will have at least 3 years of digital storytelling or newsroom experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Solid news judgment and strong computer skills

Contribute story ideas to the daily news effort.

Research, write and post stories for digital platforms, including mobile and social channels.

Exceptional AP writing skills rooted in journalistic excellence.

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities.

Video shooting and editing skills a must with priority placed on After-Effects editing capabilities for all digital platforms

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices.

Knowledge of best practices in regards to content creation and digital layouts.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelors degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred.

3-5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Ability to expertly use Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and the entire Office suite.

Ability to expertly edit with Adobe Premier

Ability to utilize data platforms such as Infogram, Tableau and others

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Proficient with image-editing skills a must.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Daniel Dahm, ddahm@wkmg.com

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen and required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.