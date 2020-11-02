WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for an experienced Multi-Media Account Executive.

The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of television, proven success in Multi-Platform Digital Media Sales and will be highly motivated, with the drive to develop New Business/Advertisers and a team player who can grow revenue on existing accounts.

You will also need a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively, and strong closing skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Grow Linear / Digital Transactional Television Revenue

Develop New Business Advertisers for Multi-Media Platforms

Fluent in various Digital Marketing solutions- O&O and Extended Reach

Google Analytics-Certified is a plus

Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals

Maintain acceptable pipeline, using Salesforce daily, to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year

Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list

Build effective verbal & written marketing presentations

Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients

Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line

Involve our creative team to address marketing points uncovered during Client Needs Analysis

Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, Comscore)

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of 3-5 years of successful local television / digital sales experience

History of developing New Local Business; Ability to create and sell strategic, & multi-platform assets

Strong presentation skills; Superior closing skills

Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter

Team Player

Exceptional prospecting skills

College degree preferred but not required

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.