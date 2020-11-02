72ºF

Careers at WKMG

Account Executive

WKMG-TV posts full-time job

Tags: Careers, WKMG
photo

WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for an experienced Multi-Media Account Executive.

The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of television, proven success in Multi-Platform Digital Media Sales and will be highly motivated, with the drive to develop New Business/Advertisers and a team player who can grow revenue on existing accounts.

You will also need a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively, and strong closing skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Grow Linear / Digital Transactional Television Revenue
  • Develop New Business Advertisers for Multi-Media Platforms
  • Fluent in various Digital Marketing solutions- O&O and Extended Reach
  • Google Analytics-Certified is a plus
  • Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals
  • Maintain acceptable pipeline, using Salesforce daily, to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year
  • Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list
  • Build effective verbal & written marketing presentations
  • Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients
  • Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line
  • Involve our creative team to address marketing points uncovered during Client Needs Analysis
  • Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, Comscore)

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Minimum of 3-5 years of successful local television / digital sales experience
  • History of developing New Local Business; Ability to create and sell strategic, & multi-platform assets
  • Strong presentation skills; Superior closing skills
  • Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter
  • Team Player
  • Exceptional prospecting skills
  • College degree preferred but not required

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL  32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.