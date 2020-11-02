WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for an experienced Multi-Media Account Executive.
The ideal candidate will have in-depth knowledge of television, proven success in Multi-Platform Digital Media Sales and will be highly motivated, with the drive to develop New Business/Advertisers and a team player who can grow revenue on existing accounts.
You will also need a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively, and strong closing skills.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Grow Linear / Digital Transactional Television Revenue
- Develop New Business Advertisers for Multi-Media Platforms
- Fluent in various Digital Marketing solutions- O&O and Extended Reach
- Google Analytics-Certified is a plus
- Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals
- Maintain acceptable pipeline, using Salesforce daily, to ensure new business development is continual throughout the year
- Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts as well as service existing account list
- Build effective verbal & written marketing presentations
- Utilize and incorporate multimedia advertising solutions for existing and new clients
- Upsell existing clients by engaging them in our full product line
- Involve our creative team to address marketing points uncovered during Client Needs Analysis
- Responsible for using all station provided sales tools & software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, Comscore)
JOB QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum of 3-5 years of successful local television / digital sales experience
- History of developing New Local Business; Ability to create and sell strategic, & multi-platform assets
- Strong presentation skills; Superior closing skills
- Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter
- Team Player
- Exceptional prospecting skills
- College degree preferred but not required
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.