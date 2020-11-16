Bureau Multi-Media Journalist/Reporter

Tell great stories in a great market! WKMG-TV, Orlando, FL is looking for an expert storyteller to take ownership of one of our coastal bureaus.

Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories. A passion to win, a strong work ethic, willingness to ingrain oneself in the community and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms on-air, online, and mobile.

Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years of reporting experience and must be able to shoot video, edit packages, and use a LiveU to go live.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG has won the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award two years in a row. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features

Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas

Cultivate and maintain credible news sources

Ability to shoot and edit video

Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast

Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio

Follow up on previous reported stories for updates

Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management

Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure

Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and irregular hours on a moment’s notice

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company

Reports to News Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred

Demonstrable experience and talent as a TV reporter

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

Team player

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.