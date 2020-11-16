Bureau Multi-Media Journalist/Reporter

Tell great stories in a great market! WKMG-TV, Orlando, FL is looking for an expert storyteller to take ownership of one of our coastal bureaus.
Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories. A passion to win, a strong work ethic, willingness to ingrain oneself in the community and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.
Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms on-air, online, and mobile.
Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years of reporting experience and must be able to shoot video, edit packages, and use a LiveU to go live.
WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG has won the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award two years in a row. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features
- Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas
- Cultivate and maintain credible news sources
- Ability to shoot and edit video
- Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast
- Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio
- Follow up on previous reported stories for updates
- Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories
- Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management
- Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure
- Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and irregular hours on a moment’s notice
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company
- Reports to News Director
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Degree in Journalism preferred
- Demonstrable experience and talent as a TV reporter
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism
- Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public
- Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities
- Team player
- Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news
- Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter
LOCATION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send reel or link and resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com
NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.