RESPONSIBILITIES:

Direct Weekend Morning Newscasts and other newscasts as assigned using Sony ELC Automation System

Ability to Operate Sony XVS 6000 Production Switcher desired

Familiarity with INews, and Ross Graphics Remote Sequencer preferred

Some field production may be required

Performs miscellaneous job related duties as assigned

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Reports to Production Manager

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Must be detail oriented

Minimum two years experience Directing live television news broadcasts via control room automation

Minimum of five years experience in broadcast television news production

Must have clear understanding of all studio and control room positions

Ability to multi-task and work well under pressure with tight deadlines

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community

Creative decision making skills

Motivation to learn new equipment and technology

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of preemployment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.