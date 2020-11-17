62ºF

Director

WKMG-TV posts full-time job

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Direct Weekend Morning Newscasts and other newscasts as assigned using Sony ELC Automation System
  • Ability to Operate Sony XVS 6000 Production Switcher desired
  • Familiarity with INews, and Ross Graphics Remote Sequencer preferred
  • Some field production may be required
  • Performs miscellaneous job related duties as assigned
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
  • Reports to Production Manager

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Must be detail oriented
  • Minimum two years experience Directing live television news broadcasts via control room automation
  • Minimum of five years experience in broadcast television news production
  • Must have clear understanding of all studio and control room positions
  • Ability to multi-task and work well under pressure with tight deadlines
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community
  • Creative decision making skills
  • Motivation to learn new equipment and technology

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please

NOTE:  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of preemployment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

