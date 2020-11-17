RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Direct Weekend Morning Newscasts and other newscasts as assigned using Sony ELC Automation System
- Ability to Operate Sony XVS 6000 Production Switcher desired
- Familiarity with INews, and Ross Graphics Remote Sequencer preferred
- Some field production may be required
- Performs miscellaneous job related duties as assigned
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Reports to Production Manager
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Must be detail oriented
- Minimum two years experience Directing live television news broadcasts via control room automation
- Minimum of five years experience in broadcast television news production
- Must have clear understanding of all studio and control room positions
- Ability to multi-task and work well under pressure with tight deadlines
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community
- Creative decision making skills
- Motivation to learn new equipment and technology
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please
NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of preemployment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.