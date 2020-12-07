News producer for TV & digital

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door in a top 20 market at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be.

WKMG-TV is looking for a Newscast Producer who loves breaking news, is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging newscast, AND loves producing innovative, unique digital content.

WKMG and ClickOrlando.com win Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

We grow our associate producers into producers, reporters and managers.

Orlando news thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local stories end up as national news headlines. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Produce creative daily newscast in a fast-paced, graphics-intensive environment.

Produce unique, enterprise and breaking news content for ClickOrlando.com

Story ideas in daily meetings.

Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.

Coordination of all production functions.

Assist reporters in story development.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Possess and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

Reports to Executive Producer and Digital Managing Editor.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of three years producing experience in contemporary, progressive broadcast news environment preferred.

Must have demonstrated ability to manage people and other resources.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Must be able to travel.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG–TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

NOTE: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.