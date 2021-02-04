We are looking for a web editor with solid writing and editing skills who can work independently, when necessary. We’re looking for someone eager for a new challenge while working on a digital team that values true journalism, creativity and collaboration.

The right candidate for this position is inherently inquisitive, eager to track down, write and edit content, including detailed reports. Data and infographic skills are an added plus.

Qualified candidates will have at least 3 years of newsroom experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Solid news judgment and strong computer skills.

Contribute story ideas to the daily news effort.

Research, write and post stories for digital platforms, including mobile and social channels.

Exceptional AP writing skills rooted in journalistic excellence.

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities.

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that will include every weekend.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director and digital content manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelors degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred.

2-3 years of experience in a digital media newsroom.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Ability to expertly use Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and the entire Office suite.

Ability to utilize data platforms such as Infogram, Tableau and others

Proficient with image-editing skills.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Email resume to Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

Ad

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.