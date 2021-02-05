Creative Services Artist / Producer

Ready to do some of the best work you’ve ever done and make your mark in design and promotion? Then we want you!
WKMG-TV News 6, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in sunny Orlando has an immediate opening for an experienced motion graphics designer and video editor to join our award winning team as an Artist/Producer.
In one of the most dynamic television markets, you’ll have the opportunity to design and create visually engaging graphics and promotions that will appear in newscasts, on-air promotions, digital platforms, streaming services, print, billboards and the list goes on. Do you know 3D, After Effects, can edit and are uber-creative? Then this could be the job for you.
Qualified candidates must be a strong designer, creative thinker and a video editor with an eye for layout. The position requires a person who can conceptualize and edit promos, create, design, animate graphics and create print and animated ads for all platforms.
Mastery of non-linear editing, preferable. Premiere and the Adobe Creative Cloud, including Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects and a strong proficiency in Cinema 4D a must.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Positive, self-motivated and comfortable with working in a fast-paced workplace.
- Must be available to work evenings, weekends and holidays as assigned.
- Expertise on social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
- Ability to communicate effectively.
- Ability to meet tight deadlines under pressure and manage multiple projects.
- Key qualities are the ability to create, edit, apply creative direction, animate, work well with other people and contribute to a team effort.
- Must have a driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- At least two years experience that includes non-linear editing and videography at a local television station or equivalent experience.
- Experience creating motion, web and print graphics.
- Conceptualize, write, produce and edit news/station image, entertainment and community service project promos as assigned for platforms, including radio and digital/social media.
- Photoshop, Illustrator and AfterEffects experience required.
- Writing for television a plus.
- Reports to Creative Services Director.
TO APPLY:
Reel of work is required. Qualified applicants submit cover/resume to Creative Services Director Kym Peoples at kpeoples@wkmg.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required background checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of Federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable State and Local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.