TV News Photographer

RESPONSIBILITIES

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Ensure video feeds are rolled on schedule and logged.

Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts, adhere to strict deadlines.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED

Minimum of two years full time photography and editing experience in daily TV news.

Ability to operate TV news gathering equipment including live microwave, knowledge of SNG truck helpful.

Ability to work in a fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Valid passport desirable but not required.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

A valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

Must be able to fly in helicopter or airplane.