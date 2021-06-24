Production Technician - Part-time

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Operate computer teleprompter.
- Serve as floor director during newscasts
- Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
- Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects.
- Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers, and microphones recommended.
- Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.
- Work on other Station Projects as assigned
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Reports to Production Manager.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Minimum of two years’ experience in broadcast television production.
- Must have clear understanding of news productions.
- Must be motivated to learn all equipment.
- Reliable transportation required.
- Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of background checks, pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law,
WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.