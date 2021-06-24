Cloudy icon
Production Technician - Part-time

WKMG-TV lists job posting

Careers
RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Operate computer teleprompter.
  • Serve as floor director during newscasts
  • Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
  • Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects.
  • Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers, and microphones recommended.
  • Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.
  • Work on other Station Projects as assigned
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
  • Reports to Production Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of two years’ experience in broadcast television production.
  • Must have clear understanding of news productions.
  • Must be motivated to learn all equipment.
  • Reliable transportation required.
  • Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note:  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of background checks, pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with federal law,

WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

