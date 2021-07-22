WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, is looking for a News Assignment Editor Trainee.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Concentrate on the assignment desk with exposure to digital writing, reporting and line producing
- Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news.
- Set up news stories, dispatch crews.
- Assist with planning daily and long-term coverage.
- Monitor websites and social media sources.
- Communicate editorial and operation needs to crews and reporters.
- Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor and advance developing stories.
- Responsible for posting stories, updating the station website and all social and digital platforms.
- Reports to News Director
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Ability to demonstrate solid journalistic judgment and skills.
- Write news copy.
- College degree preferred.
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE: Send your resume to News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com. No phone calls please.
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen and required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.
The Trainee position is a temporary, full time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.