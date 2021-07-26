(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a Production Technician Trainee.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate computer teleprompter.

Serve as floor director during newscasts

Operate professional robotic studio cameras.

Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects

Familiarity with audio boards, audio mixers and microphones recommended.

Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.

Work on other station projects as assigned

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Reports to Production Manager

This position is part-time and will average 25-28 hours per week.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

College degree preferred.

Previous Internship within a Broadcast Production environment.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG –TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.

The Trainee position is a temporary, full time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.