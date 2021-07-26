Partly Cloudy icon
WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a Production Technician Trainee.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Operate computer teleprompter.
  • Serve as floor director during newscasts
  • Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
  • Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects
  • Familiarity with audio boards, audio mixers and microphones recommended.
  • Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.
  • Work on other station projects as assigned
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
  • Reports to Production Manager
  • This position is part-time and will average 25-28 hours per week.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • College degree preferred.
  • Previous Internship within a Broadcast Production environment.
  • Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG –TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.

The Trainee position is a temporary, full time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months.  There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

