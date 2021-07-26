WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a Production Technician Trainee.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Operate computer teleprompter.
- Serve as floor director during newscasts
- Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
- Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects
- Familiarity with audio boards, audio mixers and microphones recommended.
- Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.
- Work on other station projects as assigned
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Reports to Production Manager
- This position is part-time and will average 25-28 hours per week.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- College degree preferred.
- Previous Internship within a Broadcast Production environment.
- Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG –TV
4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume or email to: Production Manager Robert Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.
The Trainee position is a temporary, full time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.