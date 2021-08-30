Nightside Reporter

WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven nightside storyteller who thrives on breaking news and always comes to work prepared with enterprising ideas or an investigative tip ready to turn.

Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories for all platforms; on-air and on digital. The candidate must be able to demonstrate the ability to plan and execute active and engaging live shots and standups. Reporters who can shoot and edit will be given additional consideration. Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years of reporting experience. A passion to win, a strong work ethic, and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

In 2021, WKMG-TV was named large market Station of the Year, Best Newscast and Best Website for ClickOrlando.com by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. WKMG-TV also earned Edward R. Murrow awards in 2021 for best news series and best podcast. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features

Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.

Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form or editing and broadcast.

Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio.

Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.

Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories.

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.

Meet daily deadlines in fast-paced environment.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred.

Demonstrable experience and talent as TV reporter.

5 Years plus experience reporting

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Team Player.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

As a condition of employment, you will be required to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume to: Jason Olson, Asst. News Director, jolson@wkmg.com

No phone calls please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.