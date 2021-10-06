Multimedia Sales Planner

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for TV, digital and new business.

Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multimedia advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our sales teams.

During your first 18 months in this role, you will be training to become a multimedia advertising salesperson for WKMG.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

• Providing avail information for Account Executives

• Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

• Working make-goods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

• Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

• Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

Ad

• Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

• Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

• Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

• Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

• Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate

• Continually developing digital advertising knowledge and acumen

• Reports to General Sales Manager

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

• 1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Ad

• Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

• Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel, and Outlook

• Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

• Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

• Some knowledge of digital technologies

• Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

• Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

• Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

• Good organizational and time management skills a must

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 N. John Young Pkwy.

Orlando, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Alan Sawyer, Sales Manager, at asawyer@wkmg.com

Ad

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks including drug screen, required reference checks, educational degree verification.

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.