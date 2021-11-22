(Morry Gash, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WKMG-TV is hiring a full-time TV news photographer.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Photograph news stories for presentation on-air.

Edit , produce video for daily newscast.

Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts, adhere to strict deadlines.

Ensure video feeds are rolled on schedule and logged.

Train for and be available to edit newscasts based on scheduling needs.

Work closely with producers, photographers, assignment desk personnel.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.

Operate live microwave and streaming equipment under strict deadlines.

Reports to Chief Photographer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of two years full time photography and editing experience in daily TV news.

Ability to operate TV news gathering equipment including live microwave, knowledge of SNG truck helpful.

Ability to work in a fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Valid passport desirable but not required.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

A valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

Must be able to fly in helicopter or airplane.

Must be able to travel on short notice.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Chief Photographer Darran Caudle at dcaudle@wkmg.com. No phone calls please.

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

As a condition of employment, you must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.