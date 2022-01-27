Creative Services Writer/Producer

WKMG-TV has an immediate opening in our Creative Services Department for a Writer/Producer. This creative genius will be responsible for writing, producing, and editing original image, targeted special report promotion, proof of brand, sports, public service announcements and marketing messages for our on-air strategies. In addition, this producer will also focus on creating multiplatform content for our social media, OTT, and our online subscription-based program. This Producer should be skilled in creating and managing original production shoots, as well as, working with vendors and clients. The position requires a self-motivated producer that is a strategic thinker. An experienced producer able to work tight deadlines and meet them with minimal direction. You must write and edit content that pushes tune in, increases sign ups, and cuts through the clutter. You will produce marketing for all platforms including outside media, social media, OTT, and our website.

Ad

This is not an entry level position.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

From conception to completion, this position is responsible for producing station image promotion that gets noticed in a competitive market.

Write, direct videographer on shoots, produce, edit, and direct compelling multiplatform content.

Ability to write and edit strong, clear, and imaginative copy.

Assist with multimedia content creation for on-air, social, and digital platforms.

Direct and oversee shoots, including scheduling and talent directing.

Strong video, original production and editing skills

Excellent knowledge and editing abilities using Adobe Creative Suite.

Cinema4D knowledge is a plus!

Must be able to switch directions quickly and work fluidly between on air, social, and digital mediums.

Generate new ideas to help further the brand of WKMG News 6 and ClickOrlando.com and to drive sign ups to our Insider program.

A strong team player with a positive attitude who is highly organized with attention to detail and accuracy.

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Strong organizational skills with ability to prioritize and handle multiple projects in an efficient manner

Hands-on in all aspects of the creative process and bring new and fresh ideas to the table.

Work closely with News, Sales, and Production to create a cohesive work environment.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, on short notice, and/or when news dictates.

Maintain a valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record to the Company

Reports to Creative Services Director

QUALIFICATIONS:

A minimum of three years Television promotion experience a plus.

Exceptional knowledge/proficiency with non-linear editing equipment, specifically Adobe Premier, After Effects, Illustrator, and Photoshop is a must.

Willingness to work flexible schedules.

Exceptional knowledge of social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

A basic knowledge of OTT platforms, how they work, and how to promote them.

Must be highly creative, innovative with strong writing, video, original production and editing skills.

Must be able to provide a creative reel that exhibits the above qualifications.

Must be a team player, while also being able to work and create on your own as well.

Ability to pitch content ideas based on what will bring an audience.

Ability to shoot, edit, and publish content to multiple platforms.

NOTE: APPLICANTS WITHOUT A DEMO REEL WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED

TO APPLY:

Email or send resume and demo reel to kpeoples@wkmg.com

WKMG –TV

Attn: Kymberli Peoples - Creative Services Director

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or a religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

Ad

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.