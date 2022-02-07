WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a full-time IT Specialist.

WKMG was the first TV station in Orlando and prides itself on getting results for our viewers. We are looking for a talented individual to join our multi-talented technical team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The IT Specialist will be responsible for supporting and maintaining the IT environment for WKMG-TV. The IT environment contains a blend of Windows and Linux servers, Cisco switches and routers, Active Directory, MS DNS, MS Exchange and various broadcast related computer systems. The IT Specialist will also be responsible for end user support with Windows desktops, as well as, some embedded systems. This person will need to provide timely support for needs arising during live broadcasts, as well as, to be able to guide the implementation and maintenance of infrastructure components with minimal supervision.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

College degree in computing or engineering program or a minimum of 5 years IT experience

Advanced knowledge of TCP/IP and networking concepts including CoS and QoS

Working knowledge of network appliances such as hardware firewalls, VPN servers and VolP

Ability to work independently

Successful candidate must be a strong troubleshooter. The ability to use critical thinking and inductive reasoning to analyze a malfunctioning set of systems, quickly identify the root cause and deploy a fix is crucial.

Broadcast experience is a plus but not required

Experience with virtualization, most notably vSphere implemented on FlexPod architecture (Cisco UCS and NetApp storage.

VOIP experience

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.

Must be able to show proof that you are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus on your first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise required by law.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume via email to: Frank Torbert, director of technology, at ftorbert@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise required by law.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.