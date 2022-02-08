Media Sales Assistant

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Provide avail information for Account Executives

Input all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Work with buyers/agencies with makegoods and input to Wide Orbit

Resolve billing discrepancies and assist with collections

Submit production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content.

Coordinate all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitor and optimize campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients.

Assist Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, pre-emptions and traffic issues.

Reports to Sales Management

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred.

Experience with windows-based programs, particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel and Outlook

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred.

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Some knowledge of digital technologies

Understand Nielsen and Comscore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.

Good organizational and time management skills a must.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Sales Manager Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against

the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.