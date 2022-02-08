Media Sales Assistant

RESPONSIBILITIES:
Develop multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts
Provide avail information for Account Executives
Input all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit
Work with buyers/agencies with makegoods and input to Wide Orbit
Resolve billing discrepancies and assist with collections
Submit production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content.
Coordinate all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)
Monitor and optimize campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients.
Assist Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, pre-emptions and traffic issues.
Reports to Sales Management
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred
1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience
Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred.
Experience with windows-based programs, particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel and Outlook
Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred.
Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously
Some knowledge of digital technologies
Understand Nielsen and Comscore ratings
Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities
Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations
Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.
Good organizational and time management skills a must.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: Sales Manager Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against
the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.