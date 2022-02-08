Multimedia Sales Planner

The key function of this role is to assist management, account executives and staff in reaching annual budgets for Television, Digital and New Business. Qualified candidates must have an interest in a career in multi-media advertising sales as we are looking to develop talent and grow our sales teams. During your first 18 months in this role, you will be training to become a multi-media advertising salesperson for WKMG / News.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Developing multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Providing avail information for Account Executives

Inputting all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Working make-goods with buyers/agencies and input into Wide Orbit

Resolving billing discrepancies and assisting with collections

Submitting production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content

Coordinating all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitoring and optimizing campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients

Help Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, preemptions and traffic issues

Lead generation for all Account Executives by researching competitive media and utilizing lead gen tools

Communicating with advertisers for creative assets and approvals, scheduling changes and campaign performance as needed. Encourage upsell opportunities where appropriate

Continually developing digital advertising knowledge and acumen

Reports to General Sales Manager

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred

1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience

Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred

Experience with windows-based programs particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel, and Outlook

Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred

Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously

Some knowledge of digital technologies

Understand Nielsen & ComScore ratings

Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities

Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations

Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner

Good organizational and time management skills a must

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 N. John Young Pkwy.

Orlando, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Alan Sawyer, Sales Manager, at asawyer@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as required by law.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal

law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.