News Producer Trainee

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be.

Our job opening could be your career opportunity. WKMG is looking for a newscast producer trainee who loves breaking news, is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging newscast by communication with reporters and anchors and showcasing stories on our brand new interactive set.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. We were just named as a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

We grow our Associate Producers into Producers, Reporters and Managers. This is truly an opportunity to get your foot in the door in a top 20 market and learn from some of the best in the business. Orlando news thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local story ends up as a national news headline. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Learn how to produce creative daily newscast in a fast-paced, graphics-intensive environment.

Submit story ideas in daily meetings.

Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.

Assist with the Coordination of all production functions.

Assist reporters in story development.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Possess and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

Reports to Executive Producer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Previous internship within a Broadcasting/Media environment.

Must have ability to manage people and other resources.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Must be able to travel.

The Producer Trainee position is a 6-12 month duration with no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to News Director Allison McGinley, amcginley@wkmg.com (NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/educational verifications and reference checks

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or a religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.