Assignment Editor

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Organize news-related information necessary to the decision-making process in a television news operation, dispatch and coordinate human and technical resources for news coverage.

Identify and gather accurate information for news stories from variety of sources such as public safety scanners, phone calls, public agencies, companies and other news media.

Organize information for the use of reporters, photographers, writers and producers.

Maintain strong people and communication skills in a competitive, pressurized environment and work under intense deadline pressure.

Ability to seek out and find enterprised and exclusive story ideas for newscasts.

Post content on the station website and in social media on a daily basis.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.