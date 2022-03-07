Television Maintenance Engineer

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Maintenance and installation of digital television equipment, ENG systems, field gear, studio systems, servers, automation and broadcast computer hardware.

Work performed in a fast paced news and production operation.

Must possess and maintain a driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.

Must be able to work weekends, nights, holidays and on short notice as needed.

Reports to the Chief Engineer.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of five years recent experience in broadcast maintenance and repair of broadcast television equipment.

Working knowledge of satellite RF systems, digital and analog television equipment, non-linear editing systems and ENG technical operations.

Strong background in high power RF transmitters is a plus.

Ability to utilize and operate electronic test equipment for the purpose of diagnosing and measuring video, RF and electronic signals.

A minimum of 2 years technical school, military training or college is preferred.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Director of Technology Frank Torbert at ftorbert@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Any offer of employment is conditional upon successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.