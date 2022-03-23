If you’re looking to get your foot in the door in a top 20 market at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be.

WKMG-TV is looking for an Assignment Editor Trainee.

The ideal candidate has a positive attitude and wants to learn and grow as a journalist.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with all sectors of the newsroom including talent, photographers, producers, digital and management

Generate story ideas through beat calls, social media, wire services, websites and contacts throughout the viewing area.

Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news.

Set up news stories, dispatch crews.

Help maintain newsroom planning documents and calendar.

Assist with planning daily and long-term coverage.

Monitor websites and social media sources.

Communicate editorial and operation needs to crews and reporters.

Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor and advance developing stories.

Responsible for posting stories, updating the station website and all social and digital platforms.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays.

Reports to Assignment Manager and News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Ability to demonstrate solid journalistic judgment and skills.

Write news copy.

College degree preferred.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Assignment Manager Robert Brown at rbrown@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

