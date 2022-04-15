Did you know TV stations need number-crunchers, too? WKMG-TV News 6, the CBS affiliate in Orlando, owned by Graham Media Group, is looking for a full-time accountant.

The accountant utilizes hands-on accounting experience and an in-depth understanding of accounting principles and company practices. The accountant is responsible for assisting with a variety of activities including month-end, quarter-end and year-end closings, financial reporting, budgeting, forecasting, bank reconciliations and fixed assets.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Assisting the Business Manager in preparing capital and operating forecasts and budgets.

Month-End, Quarter-End and Year-End Financial Close, including reconciling general ledger accounts and preparing and reviewing journal entries and ancillary reports.

Recording/maintaining/reviewing fixed assets in accordance with GMG’s asset policy.

Monthly Sales Tax and Annual Property Tax filings.

Handle special reporting related to the broadcasting industry, such as music license fee reporting, trade and syndication reporting.

Monthly Bank Reconciliation

Prepare special financial reports as requested by the Business Manager.

Act as liaison between internal staff and departments and external parties on behalf of the Business Department by answering accounting and financial questions.

Reports to Business Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance or equivalent experience.

Possess at least 3-5 years of experience in the accounting field.

Strong working knowledge of accounting principles related, but not limited to, journal entries, accruals, general ledger, and financial reporting.

Proficient computer skills, including Microsoft Office, particularly Excel, is a must.

Oracle, Wide Orbit and QuickBooks software experience is a plus.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.

Must have sound judgment, strong work ethic and excellent analytical and communication skills.

Ability to multi-task, work independently and manage time effectively to meet all deadlines.

Must always maintain professionalism and confidentiality.

Ability to work additional hours at various times throughout the financial calendar.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Business Manager Laura Genette at lgenette@wkmg.com

No phone calls, please!

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.