Here’s your chance to work for the No. 1 local news website in Central Florida!

We are looking for a digital content producer with solid writing and editing skills who can work independently, when necessary. We’re looking for someone eager for a new challenge while working on a team that values true journalism, creativity and collaboration.

The right candidate for this position is inherently inquisitive, eager to track down, write and edit content, including detailed reports. Data and infographic skills are an added plus.

Be part of the digital team on the forefront of innovation in Central Florida and around the nation. WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

Orlando thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local story ends up as a national headline.

Qualified candidates will have 2-3 years of newsroom experience.

Ad

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Shift includes 4 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Solid news judgment and strong computer skills.

Contribute story ideas to the daily news effort.

Research, write and post stories for digital platforms, including mobile and social channels.

Exceptional AP writing skills rooted in journalistic excellence.

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities.

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director and Digital Content Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelors degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred.

2-3 years of experience in a digital media newsroom.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Ability to expertly use Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and the entire Office suite.

Ability to expertly edit with Adobe Premier

Ability to utilize data platforms such as Infogram, Tableau and others

Ability to work independently in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Proficient with image-editing skills a must.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

NOTE: As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Send resume to Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com

No phone calls!

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.