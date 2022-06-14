WKMG — the Graham Media-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, Florida — is looking for an experienced human resources professional to work with our talented team of media personnel and creatives.

WKMG News 6 is an award-winning news station, receiving numerous accolades for its work in the community, including the prestigious NAB Service to America Award, Edward R. Murrow Award and, most recently, the Florida Association of Broadcaster’s “2022 Station of the Year” award.

As our next human resources administrator, you will be responsible for implementing human resources programs, providing a wide range of HR support and advice. You will play a key role in the success of the organization by offering guidance on recruitment, performance management, employee relations, terminations, and HR best practices while facilitating productive working relationships. The successful candidate will help us inspire positive change in our community and cultivate a culture of excellence in a diverse and collaborative work environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

You will perform a broad range of HR generalist functions for approximately 165 station employees, including but not limited to:

Human resources: Overall administration of employee policies and procedures, recruiting & hiring, on-boarding, coaching & counseling, training, EEO and FCC compliance, records retention, performance management, terminations — all with a focus on best practices and process improvement.

Benefits administration: Employee health & welfare/ insurance programs, HCSA/DCSA, enrollment, retirement/pension program, 401K program, FMLA, Workman’s Comp.

Payroll: Station payroll processes (WORKDAY software solution) for Exempt, Non-Exempt and Commissioned employees, analysis, tracking and reporting, merit increase program, personnel budgets.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

3-5 years of progressive Human Resource generalist experience.

Degree in HR or related field preferred.

System savvy, with MS Office Suite; familiarity with WORKDAY Software preferred.

Excellent communication skills – verbal and written.

Understanding of HR Best practices and current regulations.

Sound judgment and problem-solving skills.

Proactive and independent with the ability to take initiative.

Excellent time management skills with a proven ability to meet deadlines.

Highly organized with close attention to detail and accuracy; strong analytical skills.

Customer-focused attitude, with high level of professionalism and discretion.

Excellent follow-up skills with the ability to follow-through to completion.

Ability to manage multiple projects concurrently in a fast-paced environment, demonstrating a sense of urgency is a must.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Business Manager Laura Genette at lgenette@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment alcohol/drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In additional to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.