Production Technician

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate professional robotic studio cameras.

Serve as floor director during newscasts.

Operate computer teleprompter.

Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects.

Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers, and microphones recommended.

Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.

Work on other Station Projects as assigned

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Reports to Production Manager

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of two years’ experience in broadcast television production.

Must have clear understanding of news productions.

Ability to read, write and speak English.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Must be motivated to learn all equipment.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

Reliable transportation required.

Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Production Manager Bob Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com.

NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment alcohol/drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In additional to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.