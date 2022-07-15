Assignment Editor

The ideal candidate is a motivated, detailed-oriented news professional with an attitude to match their drive.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Identify and gather information for news stories from a variety of sources such as public safety scanners, phone calls, public agencies, companies and other news media.
- Exhibit excellent interpersonal skills with all sectors of the newsroom, including broadcast, digital, production and more.
- Maintain strong people and communication skills in a competitive, pressurized environment and work under intense deadline pressure.
- Organize news-related information necessary to the decision-making process in a television/digital news operation, dispatch and coordinate human and technical resources for news coverage.
- Organize information for the use of reporters, photographers, writers and producers.
- Seek out and find enterprise and exclusive story ideas for newscasts.
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
- Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the company.
- Reports to News Director.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Communications or Journalism degree from a four-year university preferred.
- Minimum of two years newsroom experience.
- A passion for breaking news with sound news judgment.
- Demonstrated ability to manage people and other resources.
- Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Assignment Manager Robert Brown at rbrown@wkmg.com.
NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.
WKMG-TV is an equal opportunity employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.