Television Maintenance Engineer

WKMG-TV posts full-time position

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Maintenance and installation of digital television equipment, ENG systems, field gear, studio systems, servers, automation and broadcast computer hardware.
  • Work performed in a fast paced news and production operation.
  • Must possess and maintain a driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.
  • Must be able to work weekends, nights, holidays and on short notice as needed.
  • Reports to the Director of Technology.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Prior experience in Broadcasting is not required.
  • Working knowledge of satellite RF systems, digital and analog television equipment, non-linear editing systems and ENG technical operations is a plus.
  • Strong background in high power RF transmitters is a plus but not a requirement.
  • Ability to utilize and operate electronic test equipment for the purpose of diagnosing and measuring electronic signals.
  • A minimum of 2 years technical school, military training or college is preferred.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Director of Technology Frank Torbert at ftorbert@wkmg.com.

NOTE: No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

