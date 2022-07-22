Television Maintenance Engineer

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Maintenance and installation of digital television equipment, ENG systems, field gear, studio systems, servers, automation and broadcast computer hardware.
- Work performed in a fast paced news and production operation.
- Must possess and maintain a driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company.
- Must be able to work weekends, nights, holidays and on short notice as needed.
- Reports to the Director of Technology.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Prior experience in Broadcasting is not required.
- Working knowledge of satellite RF systems, digital and analog television equipment, non-linear editing systems and ENG technical operations is a plus.
- Strong background in high power RF transmitters is a plus but not a requirement.
- Ability to utilize and operate electronic test equipment for the purpose of diagnosing and measuring electronic signals.
- A minimum of 2 years technical school, military training or college is preferred.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Director of Technology Frank Torbert at ftorbert@wkmg.com.
NOTE: No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.