Production Technician

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Work on other station projects as assigned.

Familiarity with audio boards, audio mixers and microphones recommended.

Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects.

Serve as floor director during newscasts.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television production.

Must have clear understanding of news productions.

Ability to read, write and speak English.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Must be motivated to learn all equipment.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

Reliable transportation required.