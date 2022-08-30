WKMG- is searching for a Sales Leader who will reinvent our business by being big, bold and thinking outside the traditional way of doing business. This position, based in Orlando Florida.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Sales Manager must be able to dig in and develop advertising campaigns that offer 360-degree solutions and get deep into agencies and local businesses where the decisions about media plans are being made.

The candidate must have exceptional new business and digital skills and be able to produce strategies that are capable of growing advertising dollars.

The selected candidate will lead a team of Account Executives to ensure that new business development, account retention and new product launch goals are achieved.

Work cooperatively with sales management to identify and address all issues regarding cross-platform strategies and workflow while creating interactive products, packages, content and rates appropriate to the market.

Manage, engage and motivate a team of high performers.

Mentor, coach and develop employees to their fullest potential.

Participate in the selection process for new talent as needed, consistent with company hiring requirements and provide training of new employees.

Achieve and surpass local & national revenue budget goals.

Responsible for making business decisions around the profitability of his/her sales organizations as well as specific sales proposals and offerings.

Consistently communicate with GSM regarding station pricing and inventory models, utilizing all available platforms.

Create sales promotions that simultaneously serve the interests of agency clients, direct advertisers, and the station.

Develop sales and profitable advertising programs that deliver expected ROI for advertisers.

Through ongoing and consistent verbal and written communication -- including gathering market intelligence from account executives -- provide relevant information to General Sales Manager and General Manager regarding market conditions, sales opportunities and other business matters.

Report weekly status and key metrics to station executives, and attendance of sales planning meetings.

Provide sales training, perform, and assist on sales calls when warranted and establish ongoing sales consulting.

Able to consistently travel to key ad markets in the U.S.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Candidate should have extensive experience in broadcast/digital sales, product knowledge, and local market analytics, preferably TV sales and management.

Candidate should have expert knowledge of research and ratings metrics, Wide Orbit experience a plus.

Leadership experience, with a proven track record of building and managing a sales staff to achieve revenue goals and high performance.

Exceptional coaching skills; excellent verbal and written communication skills a must.

Computer skills are essential to pull/create reports and provide data/analytics.

Ability to share vision, gain buy-in and build loyalty.

Candidates should be extremely flexible in the face of an extraordinarily dynamic work environment.

College degree preferred.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: General Sales Manager Jim Hess at jhess@wkmg.com

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

As a condition of employment, GMG requires that all newly hired employees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first day of employment, to the extent permitted by applicable law, unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation, or as otherwise allowed by law.