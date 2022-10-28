WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, is looking for a full-time Operations Engineer.

WKMG was the first TV station in Orlando and prides itself on getting results for our viewers. We are looking for a talented individual to join our multi-talented technical team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Set-up live shots via microwave, satellite or Live U Central feeds for news and programming

*Download commercial spots and upload them to Traffic via Spotloader

*Monitor multiple channels to ensure regulatory compliance and quality signals

*Communicate with Master Control Hub regarding adjustments to playlist during network programming and live sporting events

*Record and playback nightly Florida Lottery Drawings

*Monitor News Feeds and route source recording

*Operate professional robotic studio cameras

*Floor direct newscasts

*Operate computer teleprompter

*Work on other Station Projects as assigned

*Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

*Reports to Production Manager

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

*Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television

*Must have computer and software experience

*Must have clear understanding of news productions

*Ability to read, write and speak English. Must possess strong communications skills written and verbal

*Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

*Must be motivated to learn all equipment

* Discretion, maturity, and composure, especially under pressure

*Reliable transportation required

*Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Production Manager Bob Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.