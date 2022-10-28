WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, is looking for a full-time Operations Engineer.
WKMG was the first TV station in Orlando and prides itself on getting results for our viewers. We are looking for a talented individual to join our multi-talented technical team.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
* Set-up live shots via microwave, satellite or Live U Central feeds for news and programming
*Download commercial spots and upload them to Traffic via Spotloader
*Monitor multiple channels to ensure regulatory compliance and quality signals
*Communicate with Master Control Hub regarding adjustments to playlist during network programming and live sporting events
*Record and playback nightly Florida Lottery Drawings
*Monitor News Feeds and route source recording
*Operate professional robotic studio cameras
*Floor direct newscasts
*Operate computer teleprompter
*Work on other Station Projects as assigned
*Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
*Reports to Production Manager
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
*Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television
*Must have computer and software experience
*Must have clear understanding of news productions
*Ability to read, write and speak English. Must possess strong communications skills written and verbal
*Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities
*Must be motivated to learn all equipment
* Discretion, maturity, and composure, especially under pressure
*Reliable transportation required
*Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Production Manager Bob Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com
Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.