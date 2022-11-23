Production Technician

WKMG-TV/ClickOrlando.com in Orlando is a Graham Media Group station that boasts strong ratings, the No. 1 website in Central Florida, a newsroom full of leaders and deep community ties. We are known for our support of local causes, and we value positive interactions in and out of our newsroom. Our staff leads the way in the market and in the nation with technology on multiple platforms, including digital media.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
- Serve as floor director during newscasts.
- Operate computer teleprompter.
- Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects.
- Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers, and microphones recommended.
- Familiarity with lighting boards recommended.
- Work on other Station Projects as assigned
- Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Reports to Production Manager
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Minimum of two years’ experience in broadcast television production.
- Must have clear understanding of news productions.
- Ability to read, write and speak English.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
- Must be motivated to learn all equipment.
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
- Reliable transportation required.
- Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the company.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Production Manager Bob Kotek at rkotek@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law,
WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.