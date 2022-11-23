64º

Senior Digital Producer of Audience Engagement

WKMG-TV posts full-time position

INNOVATIVE, CREATIVE, DRIVEN, DEDICATED, AUDIENCE-ORIENTED: Do those qualities describe you? Then you belong on the team of ClickOrlando.com, the No. 1 local news site in Central Florida.

ClickOrlando, the website of Graham Media Group station WKMG-TV, leads the way in technology on multiple platforms, including digital media, and needs your help to keep us growing.

If you thrive in a fast-paced, competitive environment and understand the importance of audience engagement, social media, leadership, analytics and teamwork, then this is your chance to join the award-winning News 6/ClickOrlando team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Daily tasks include creating and executing plans to engage/enhance/increase users on all our platforms (Insiders, News 6 Takeover, YouTube, all social media outlets, newsletters, podcasts, story comments and user-generated content), headline writing, ensuring the team’s work product is optimized for search, social media delivery, generating story ideas and tracking project goals and analytics.

Other duties:

  • Leadership: Teach, inspire and train staff on current projects
  • Ideas: Create and implement strategies to grow the News 6/ClickOrlando.com brand
  • Develop, innovate opportunities to connect with the audience via Insider program, newsletters and social media
  • Collaborate with News and Production on development, implementation and growth of Florida Podcast Channel
  • Write daily news articles for ClickOrlando.com (both hard news and feature stories)
  • Plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute social media strategies for all major platforms YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat
  • Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure
  • Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays
  • Possess and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record
  • Reports to Digital Manager and News Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • 3-5 years in digital news environment; TV news experience helpful
  • AP and feature writing skills, with use of “voice” on newsletters and social media
  • Must be able to work well with other team members
  • Verbal communication skills
  • Use data/analytics to inform decision-making
  • Keep up with trends in digital sphere
  • Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities
  • Ability to remain calm under pressure
  • Bachelor’s degree preferred

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Digital Content Manager Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com.

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law,

WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

