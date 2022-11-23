Senior Digital Producer of Audience Engagement

INNOVATIVE, CREATIVE, DRIVEN, DEDICATED, AUDIENCE-ORIENTED: Do those qualities describe you? Then you belong on the team of ClickOrlando.com, the No. 1 local news site in Central Florida.

ClickOrlando, the website of Graham Media Group station WKMG-TV, leads the way in technology on multiple platforms, including digital media, and needs your help to keep us growing.

If you thrive in a fast-paced, competitive environment and understand the importance of audience engagement, social media, leadership, analytics and teamwork, then this is your chance to join the award-winning News 6/ClickOrlando team.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Daily tasks include creating and executing plans to engage/enhance/increase users on all our platforms (Insiders, News 6 Takeover, YouTube, all social media outlets, newsletters, podcasts, story comments and user-generated content), headline writing, ensuring the team’s work product is optimized for search, social media delivery, generating story ideas and tracking project goals and analytics.

Other duties:

Leadership: Teach, inspire and train staff on current projects

Ideas: Create and implement strategies to grow the News 6/ClickOrlando.com brand

Develop, innovate opportunities to connect with the audience via Insider program, newsletters and social media

Collaborate with News and Production on development, implementation and growth of Florida Podcast Channel

Write daily news articles for ClickOrlando.com (both hard news and feature stories)

Plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute social media strategies for all major platforms YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure

Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays

Possess and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record

Reports to Digital Manager and News Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

3-5 years in digital news environment; TV news experience helpful

AP and feature writing skills, with use of “voice” on newsletters and social media

Must be able to work well with other team members

Verbal communication skills

Use data/analytics to inform decision-making

Keep up with trends in digital sphere

Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

Ability to remain calm under pressure

Bachelor’s degree preferred

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Digital Content Manager Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com.

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law,

WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.