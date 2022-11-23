Senior Digital Producer of Audience Engagement

INNOVATIVE, CREATIVE, DRIVEN, DEDICATED, AUDIENCE-ORIENTED: Do those qualities describe you? Then you belong on the team of ClickOrlando.com, the No. 1 local news site in Central Florida.
ClickOrlando, the website of Graham Media Group station WKMG-TV, leads the way in technology on multiple platforms, including digital media, and needs your help to keep us growing.
If you thrive in a fast-paced, competitive environment and understand the importance of audience engagement, social media, leadership, analytics and teamwork, then this is your chance to join the award-winning News 6/ClickOrlando team.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
Daily tasks include creating and executing plans to engage/enhance/increase users on all our platforms (Insiders, News 6 Takeover, YouTube, all social media outlets, newsletters, podcasts, story comments and user-generated content), headline writing, ensuring the team’s work product is optimized for search, social media delivery, generating story ideas and tracking project goals and analytics.
Other duties:
- Leadership: Teach, inspire and train staff on current projects
- Ideas: Create and implement strategies to grow the News 6/ClickOrlando.com brand
- Develop, innovate opportunities to connect with the audience via Insider program, newsletters and social media
- Collaborate with News and Production on development, implementation and growth of Florida Podcast Channel
- Write daily news articles for ClickOrlando.com (both hard news and feature stories)
- Plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute social media strategies for all major platforms YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure
- Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays
- Possess and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record
- Reports to Digital Manager and News Director
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- 3-5 years in digital news environment; TV news experience helpful
- AP and feature writing skills, with use of “voice” on newsletters and social media
- Must be able to work well with other team members
- Verbal communication skills
- Use data/analytics to inform decision-making
- Keep up with trends in digital sphere
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities
- Ability to remain calm under pressure
- Bachelor’s degree preferred
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to Digital Content Manager Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com.
No Phone Calls Please
Note: Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law,
WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.