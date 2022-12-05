72º

Investigative/Long Form Digital Content Producer

WKMG-TV posts job opening

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop all aspects of investigative and consumer stories, including generation, development and production of said stories
  • Strong visual and written storyteller who is adept at researching, conducting interviews in the field, writing and copy editing
  • Works to elevate visual stories through showcasing, data visualization, utilizing graphics, video, animations or other elements that will help our audience understand how complex issues affect their families and communities
  • Comprehensive digital story development on all WKMG platforms, including our website, livestreaming channel, podcasting and mobile channels
  • Collaborative approach to editorial discussions, ethical and legal discussions and project management
  • Be a vocal contributor to daily editorial meetings, looking for opportunities within daily news coverage to elevate our reporting to include deeper context and investigative angles
  • Use Computer Assisted Reporting techniques to mine for and produce stories that highlight issues of local importance with a focus on potential solutions to those issues
  • Communicate with management and other departments to ensure all interested parties are informed as to story ideas, development progress and execution
  • Must have ability to research, write, shoot on DSLR and field produce for on-air presentation
  • Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure
  • Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record
  • Ability to work flexible hours

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of 5 years newscast producing experience
  • College degree preferred in Journalism and/or Communications
  • Must have a solid knowledge of Florida law
  • Ability to or willingness to learn to shoot on mobile or DSLR and edit using Adobe Premier
  • Working knowledge of and experience with computer-assisted reporting techniques
  • Prior television investigative reporting or producing a must
  • Excellent writing, production and computer assisted reporting skills
  • Must be creative and well organized with good people skills
  • Knowledge of electronic gear used in surveillance/undercover work
  • Ability to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines
  • Valid passport desirable but not required
  • Must be able to travel
  • Bilingual skills a plus

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Email tape and resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

