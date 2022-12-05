Investigative/Long Form Digital Content Producer

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop all aspects of investigative and consumer stories, including generation, development and production of said stories

Strong visual and written storyteller who is adept at researching, conducting interviews in the field, writing and copy editing

Works to elevate visual stories through showcasing, data visualization, utilizing graphics, video, animations or other elements that will help our audience understand how complex issues affect their families and communities

Comprehensive digital story development on all WKMG platforms, including our website, livestreaming channel, podcasting and mobile channels

Collaborative approach to editorial discussions, ethical and legal discussions and project management

Be a vocal contributor to daily editorial meetings, looking for opportunities within daily news coverage to elevate our reporting to include deeper context and investigative angles

Use Computer Assisted Reporting techniques to mine for and produce stories that highlight issues of local importance with a focus on potential solutions to those issues

Communicate with management and other departments to ensure all interested parties are informed as to story ideas, development progress and execution

Must have ability to research, write, shoot on DSLR and field produce for on-air presentation

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record