Investigative/Long Form Digital Content Producer

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop all aspects of investigative and consumer stories, including generation, development and production of said stories
- Strong visual and written storyteller who is adept at researching, conducting interviews in the field, writing and copy editing
- Works to elevate visual stories through showcasing, data visualization, utilizing graphics, video, animations or other elements that will help our audience understand how complex issues affect their families and communities
- Comprehensive digital story development on all WKMG platforms, including our website, livestreaming channel, podcasting and mobile channels
- Collaborative approach to editorial discussions, ethical and legal discussions and project management
- Be a vocal contributor to daily editorial meetings, looking for opportunities within daily news coverage to elevate our reporting to include deeper context and investigative angles
- Use Computer Assisted Reporting techniques to mine for and produce stories that highlight issues of local importance with a focus on potential solutions to those issues
- Communicate with management and other departments to ensure all interested parties are informed as to story ideas, development progress and execution
- Must have ability to research, write, shoot on DSLR and field produce for on-air presentation
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure
- Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record
- Ability to work flexible hours
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Minimum of 5 years newscast producing experience
- College degree preferred in Journalism and/or Communications
- Must have a solid knowledge of Florida law
- Ability to or willingness to learn to shoot on mobile or DSLR and edit using Adobe Premier
- Working knowledge of and experience with computer-assisted reporting techniques
- Prior television investigative reporting or producing a must
- Excellent writing, production and computer assisted reporting skills
- Must be creative and well organized with good people skills
- Knowledge of electronic gear used in surveillance/undercover work
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines
- Valid passport desirable but not required
- Must be able to travel
- Bilingual skills a plus
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Email tape and resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Note: All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.