Weekend Morning Anchor/Reporter

WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven Weekend Morning News anchor and reporter who thrives on breaking news, loves engaging with their team and the viewer, and always comes to work prepared to help others begin their day.

Candidates should have strong live anchoring and reporting skills, and the ability to react to breaking news situations quickly—on the anchor desk, in the field, and online.

You must be a strong writer and creative storyteller. We are looking for a candidate who can form connections with the community and leverage those sources for coverage of important stories. You will be expected to report exclusive, special assignments for all platforms and produce compelling content for our digital initiatives.

A passion to win, a strong work ethic, and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

In 2022, WKMG-TV was named large market Station of the Year by the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists. WKMG-TV also earned the Overall Excellence Edward R. Murrow awards in 2022. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Write news stories clearly and present them in an appealing manner.

Awareness of news developments in the region served by the station.

Work with producers, photographers and editors to improve story content and presentation.

Appreciate the efforts of others who contribute to the newscast, be receptive to suggestions, direction and criticism.

Be creative and organized, communicate effectively and use independent judgment.

May be required to work flexible hours including nights, holidays, occasionally on a moment’s notice.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Represent the station at community events, club meetings, fundraisers, etc...

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of five years full-time television anchor/reporting or equivalent experience preferred.

Strong background in broadcast journalism with good news judgment.

Ability to read, write and speak English.

Clear, strong, pleasing voice with a talent for on-air presentation.

Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Hold a valid driver’s license and maintain a safe driving record.

Must be able to travel, and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Email tape and resume to News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.