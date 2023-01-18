WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for a Multi-Media Account Executive. The ideal candidate will have no less than one (1) year of experience in TV/Digital Sales; proven success in Multi-Platform New Business & Digital Media Sales; is highly motivated; has the drive to develop new advertisers; and is a team player. You will have a proven track record of producing revenue on multiple platforms, strong new business development experience, the ability to negotiate effectively, and strong closing skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop New Business Advertisers for Multi-Media Platforms.

Fluent in various Digital Marketing Platforms

Google Analytics Certified a plus.

Create strategic business plan to meet and exceed revenue goals.

Maintain new business pipeline using Salesforce on a daily basis to ensure new business prospects are refreshed weekly to increase new clients on a monthly basis.

Target, cultivate, and develop new accounts with White Glove service, ensuring long term client retention.

Create Valid Business Reason for clients to meet, utilize research for an effective Customer Needs Analysis, then develop proposals which focus on KPI’s (client needs) and have conversion metrics in place.

Upsell new clients as relationship builds and campaigns perform with additional assets in our product line.

Involve our creative team, research team, and sales managers to address marketing points uncovered during the Client Needs Analysis (CNA) process.

Responsible for using all station-provided sales tools & software (i.e. WideOrbit, Salesforce, WideOrbit Media Sales, Comscore)

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum 1-year Experience in TV / Digital Ad Sales.

Ability to sell multi-platform advertising assets

Strong presentation skills

Superior closing skills

Passionate, creative, motivated self-starter; Team Player

Exceptional prospecting skills

College degree preferred, but not required.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 N. JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY ORLANDO, FL 32804

Send resume to Alan Sawyer at asawyer@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.