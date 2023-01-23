Weekend Morning Meteorologist

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door in a top 20 market at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be.

WKMG-TV is looking for a Meteorologist/Traffic Anchor Fill-In who is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging weather forecast AND loves producing innovative, unique digital content.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

Central Florida weather is dynamic. Track severe weather, hurricanes and the rare but exciting winter cold front! Come live, work and play where rockets launch from the coast, theme parks abound and our diverse community is celebrated.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must work closely with WKMG news management and meteorologists to produce the highest quality daily weathercasts and severe weather coverage for both broadcast and multiple digital platforms

Ability to create state-of-the-art graphics and pre-production elements

Ability to help with traffic reports utilizing station’s computer system and live traffic cameras

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

Possess & and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record

Reports to News Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Knowledge of Weather Company/MAX equipment preferred

Knowledge of Barron equipment preferred

Bilingual, Spanish language preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Meteorology or related/equivalent field preferred.

AMS/NWA Seals preferred

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities

Two years of successful on-air experience in a television news environment

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Email tape and resume to: News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.