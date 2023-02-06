WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for a Multimedia Sales Assistant.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Develop multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts
- Provide avail information for Account Executives
- Input all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit
- Work with buyers/agencies with makegoods and input to Wide Orbit
- Resolve billing discrepancies and assist with collections
- Submit production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content.
- Coordinate all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)
- Monitor and optimize campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients.
- Assist Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, pre-emptions and traffic issues.
- Reports to Sales Management
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred
- 1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience
- Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred.
- Experience with windows-based programs, particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel and
- Outlook
- Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred.
- Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously
- Some knowledge of digital technologies
- Understand Nielsen and Comscore ratings
- Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities
- Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations
- Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.
- Good organizational and time management skills a must
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume to: jrhodes@wkmg.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.