75º

LIVE

Careers at WKMG

Multimedia Sales Assistant

Tags: Careers at WKMG

WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for a Multimedia Sales Assistant.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Develop multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts
  • Provide avail information for Account Executives
  • Input all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit
  • Work with buyers/agencies with makegoods and input to Wide Orbit
  • Resolve billing discrepancies and assist with collections
  • Submit production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content.
  • Coordinate all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)
  • Monitor and optimize campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients.
  • Assist Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, pre-emptions and traffic issues.
  • Reports to Sales Management

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred
  • 1-2 years of related work experience in internet marketing preferred or equivalent combination of education and experience
  • Experience in a television station’s sales/traffic department preferred.
  • Experience with windows-based programs, particularly Word, Power Point (advanced), Excel and
  • Outlook
  • Previous experience with Wide Orbit Software highly preferred.
  • Ability to manage multiple projects and priorities simultaneously
  • Some knowledge of digital technologies
  • Understand Nielsen and Comscore ratings
  • Proven team player, adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities
  • Excellent verbal communications skills with ability to speak effectively with customers or employees of organizations
  • Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work in a timely and accurate manner.
  • Good organizational and time management skills a must

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: jrhodes@wkmg.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.