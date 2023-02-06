WKMG-TV, Graham Media Group’s CBS affiliate located in beautiful Orlando, has an opening for a Multimedia Sales Assistant.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Develop multi-media sales presentations for local and national sales efforts

Provide avail information for Account Executives

Input all television and digital orders/revisions into Wide Orbit

Work with buyers/agencies with makegoods and input to Wide Orbit

Resolve billing discrepancies and assist with collections

Submit production requests to graphic artists, writers, web developers, web operations and others to create and implement advertising content.

Coordinate all projects and/or special sections related to new and existing advertisers and promotional campaigns (television and digital)

Monitor and optimize campaigns on all platforms and provide reporting and insight to reps and clients.

Assist Account Executives/Sales Managers with a variety of tasks; expected to troubleshoot scheduling problems, pre-emptions and traffic issues.