WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando is looking for a News Assignment Editor Trainee.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Concentrate on the assignment desk with exposure to digital writing, reporting and line producing

Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news.

Set up news stories, dispatch crews.

Assist with planning daily and long term coverage.

Monitor websites and social media sources.

Communicate editorial and operation needs to crews and reporters.

Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor and advance developing stories.

Responsible for posting stories, updating the station website and all social and digital platforms.

Reports to News Director

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Ability to demonstrate solid journalistic judgment and skills.

Write news copy.

College degree preferred.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Assignment Manager Robert Brown at rbrown@wkmg.com -- No Phone Calls Please

The Trainee position is a temporary, full-time position lasting for a specific duration of no more than 12 months. There is no guarantee of employment beyond the training commitment.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirement of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, background/required reference checks and educational degree verification.