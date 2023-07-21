Web Producer

Come work for the No. 1 local news website in Central Florida!

We are looking for a web editor with solid writing and editing skills who can work independently, when necessary. We’re looking for someone eager for a new challenge while working on a digital team that values true journalism, creativity and collaboration.

The right candidate for this position is inherently inquisitive, eager to track down, write and edit content, including detailed reports. Data and infographic skills are an added plus.

Be part of the digital team on the forefront of innovation in Central Florida and around the nation. WKMG-TV wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award. Orlando news thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local story ends up as a national news headline.

Qualified candidates will have 2-3 years of newsroom experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Solid news judgment and strong computer skills

Contribute story ideas to the daily news effort.

Research, write and post stories for digital platforms, including mobile and social channels.

Exceptional AP writing skills rooted in journalistic excellence.

Ability to work on tight deadlines and shifting priorities.

Proficiency with social media platforms and best practices.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule that may include nights, weekends, mornings or holidays.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director and Digital Content Manager

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelors degree in journalism, mass communications, convergence or other related field preferred.

2-3 years of experience in a digital media newsroom.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Ability to expertly use Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and the entire Office suite.

Ability to expertly edit with Adobe Premier

Ability to utilize data platforms such as Infogram, Tableau and others

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Proficient with image-editing skills a must.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news

LOCATION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to Digital Content Manager Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com

All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment physical exam, including drug screen and required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.