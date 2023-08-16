Bilingual Dayside General Assignment Reporter

WKMG-TV is looking for an outgoing, driven dayside General Assignment journalist who thrives on breaking news and always comes to work prepared with enterprising ideas or an investigative tip ready to turn. Are you a lead story reporter? This position is for you.

Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories for all platforms; on-air and on digital. The candidate must be able to demonstrate the ability to plan and execute active and engaging live shots and standups. Reporters who can shoot and edit will be given additional consideration. Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years of reporting experience and possess strong verbal and written bilingual communication skills in both English and Spanish. A passion to win, a strong work ethic, and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features

Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.

Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form

for editing and broadcast.

Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio

Follow up on previously reported stories for updates.

Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news

management.

Meet daily deadlines in fast-paced environment.

Discretion, maturity and composure-especially under pressure.

Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on

a moment’s notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred.

Demonstrable experience and talent as TV reporter.

5 Years plus experience reporting

Strong Bilingual, Spanish language competence

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment, and professionalism.

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.

Ability to work independently in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Team Player.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 20804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send reel or link and resume atto: Jason Olson, Asst. News Director jolson@wkmg.com

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference/background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.