ORLANDO, FLORIDA – BEACHES… THEME PARKS… WHERE LOCAL NEWS BECOMES NATIONAL HEADLINES.

If you are looking to work in one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be. Our job opening could be your career opportunity. WKMG-TV News 6 is looking for a News Editor who loves breaking news, is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging newscast by communicating with photojournalist and producers and using top-notch techniques to showcase every story.

Ideal candidates are self-motivated, have a passion to win, a strong work ethic and a positive outlook are vital qualifications.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Edit News Broadcast and cut-ins (packages, voice overs, sots and teases) for Newscasts.

Coordinate with producers on rundowns and scripts while adhering to strict deadlines.

Communicate clearly and regularly with crews in the field as well as producers and digital team members in the newsroom

Work with digital platform teams to ensure content is readily available

Works closely as a team player in a competitive environment with producers, reporters, photographers, assignment desk and master control live shots.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Must-talented individual must have 2-3 years experience as an editor.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Discretion, maturity, and ability to maintain composure-especially under pressure.

A positive attitude that includes maturity and composure – especially under pressure.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record to the Company.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send tape and resume to: Chief Photographer Darran Caudle at dcaudle@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of a pre-employment drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks. Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment alcohol/drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In additional to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.