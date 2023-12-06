WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned CBS affiliate in Orlando, is looking for an outgoing, driven Assignment Editor who thrives on breaking news, investigative reporting and enterprising ideas that have a direct impact on our Central Florida community.

Ideal candidates are self-motivated to enterprise, research and interact with our Central Florida audience. A passion to win, a strong work ethic and a positive outlook are vital qualifications. The candidate must also be able to demonstrate the ability to report on compelling local stories for our digital platforms.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and Florida Association of Broadcast Journalist awards. We have twice been named winner of the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award.

Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Concentrate on the assignment desk with exposure to digital writing, reporting and line producing

Respond quickly and efficiently to breaking news.

Set up news stories, dispatch crews.

Assist with planning daily and long-term coverage.

Monitor websites and social media sources.

Communicate editorial and operation needs to crews and reporters.

Answer phones, make beat calls, monitor and advance developing stories.

Responsible for posting stories, updating the station website and all social and digital platforms.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Ability to demonstrate solid journalistic judgment and skills.

Write news copy when necessary.

College degree preferred.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to: Robert Brown, assignment manager at rbrown@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of drug screen, required background/reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirement of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.