4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando
Drinksgiving: An Orlando House Party
The sophomore to our '90s House Party is here!
Where: Grape & The Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Jujuka Music Showcase: Julia Govor & Kamran Sadeghi
Join us as we welcome Jujuka Music Showcase with Julia Govor and Kamran Sadeghi.
Where: Iron Cow Cafe, 2438A E. Robinson St.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Black Friday Bourbon County Draft Night with Goose Island
Goose Island expands its repertoire of award-winning draft and bottled beers every year.
Join us this Black Friday to enjoy their 2019 barrel house lineup!
Where: Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Nofaux Presents: Art Department
Art Department. Canadian Jonny White, acting Head of No.19 Music, is now the lone force behind the influential project that began as a collab
Where: Elixir Orlando, 9 W. Washington St.
Admission: $15-$25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From live musical performances to a second annual "Drinksgiving" house party, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28, 2 a.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28 3 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 a.m.
This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
2019 Hoodline