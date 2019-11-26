There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From live musical performances to a second annual "Drinksgiving" house party, here's a roundup of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Drinksgiving: An Orlando House Party

From the event description:

The sophomore to our '90s House Party is here!

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28, 2 a.m.

Where: Grape & The Grain, 1110 Virginia Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Jujuka Music Showcase: Julia Govor & Kamran Sadeghi

From the event description:

Join us as we welcome Jujuka Music Showcase with Julia Govor and Kamran Sadeghi.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- Thursday, Nov. 28 3 a.m.

Where: Iron Cow Cafe, 2438A E. Robinson St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Black Friday Bourbon County Draft Night with Goose Island

From the event description:

Goose Island expands its repertoire of award-winning draft and bottled beers every year. Join us this Black Friday to enjoy their 2019 barrel house lineup!

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 5 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nofaux Presents: Art Department

From the event description:

Art Department. Canadian Jonny White, acting Head of No.19 Music, is now the lone force behind the influential project that began as a collab

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 a.m.

Where: Elixir Orlando, 9 W. Washington St.

Admission: $15-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.