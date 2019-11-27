If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From electronic music show to a free holiday concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

NoFaux Presents: Art Department

Canadian Jonny White, acting Head of No.19 Music, is now the lone force behind the influential project that began as a collaborative effort with long-time friend Kenny Glasgow in 2009. The prolific producer's original production style landed Art Department at the forefront of a major underground music movement, transcending genre barriers and forever altering the landscape of dance music.

When: Friday, Nov. 29, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Nov. 30, 2 a.m.

Where: Elixir Orlando, 9 W. Washington St.

Price: $15 (General Admission: Tier 1); $20 (General Admission: Tier 2). More ticket options available.

Skyzoo

Skyzoo performing his new album "Retropolitan" with special guest Landon Wordswell.

When: Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 1, 2 a.m.

Where: Henao Contemporary Center, 5601 Edgewater Drive

Price: $20

Handel's Messiah

This historically significant concert is Orlando's longest running free cultural arts performance and a beautiful and moving holiday tradition. Although the event is free, the performance is of professional caliber. Handel's Messiah is widely regarded as one of the finest and best-known classical music works ever written.

When: Sunday, Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m.

Where: Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St.

Price: Free

