4 fun holiday-themed events to check out in Orlando this week

From an ugly sweater party to a holiday concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Ugly Sweater Party | Latin + Hip Hop + Reggae

From the event description:

Dig out the best ugly sweater you can find for this shindig at Mai Tai. Meet new people and groove to latin, hip-hop and reggae tunes all night.

When: Friday, Dec. 6, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 7, 2 a.m.

Where: Mai Thai, 22 E. Pine St.

Admission: $5 (General Admission Tier 1); $10 (General Admission Tier 2)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ana G. Méndez University Holiday Festival - Orlando

From the event description:

Don't miss this family-friendly holiday festival. Designed to foster community relationships, this event features a cookie decorating station, letter to Santa station, face painting and a visit from Santa Claus.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 12-2 p.m.

Where: Ana G. Mendez University - Metro Orlando Campus, 5601 S. Semoran Blvd.

Admission: Free (RSVP Required)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Winter Whine - The Holiday Bacchanal

From the event description:

Come, get your Caribbean music fix with Orlando's finest DJs. The lineup includes Natural Mystic, Massiv Flo, IndiFlo, JustyJus, GT Vibez and special guest, New York's DJ Chris.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 9:30 p.m.-Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 a.m.

Where: Camila's Lounge, 5458 International Drive

Admission: $10 (Early Bird Tickets)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Marry Christmas - Natalie Doliner Sings

From the event description:

Get in the holiday spirit at this concert featuring the ever popular Natalie Doliner. Expect more than the usual Cabaret fare. She will sing of matrimony, merriment, and mishigas and be joined by accompanist Ned Wilkinson and surprise guest stars.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 6:30-7:40 p.m.

Where: 1913 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $15 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.