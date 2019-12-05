3 totally free events to get excited about in Orlando this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a holiday festival to homebuyer workshop, here are three things to do around town that won't cost you a dime.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Free Homebuyer Workshop

From the event description:

Come meet with our experts and get your questions answered!

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: La Rosa Realty, 1805 W. Colonial Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Ana G. Méndez University Holiday Festival

From the event description:

Save the date for our Christmas event! Kick off the holiday season at a fun-filled event for the whole family. Ana G. Méndez University wants to celebrate the spirit of the season with a warm Christmas celebration.

When: Saturday, Dec. 7, noon-2 p.m.

Where: Ana G. Mendez University - Metro Orlando Campus, 5601 S. Semoran Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

LoFi Lounge with Gwadcip$

From the event description:

Every Sunday at Lil Indie's, resident DJ Gwadcip$ brings beats and visuals to the bar room, inviting different guests weekly and screening throwback TV and movies for LoFi Lounge.

When: Sunday, Dec. 8, 10 p.m.- Monday, Dec. 9 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.