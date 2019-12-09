Here's what to do in Orlando this week

From Brazilian holiday networking to a jazz concert, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Jingle Mingle - Holiday Celebration

From the event description:

Calling all fans of Brazil! Get your holiday cheer on with this networking event. Presented by Brazil America Council, the event includes all-you-can eat salad bar, meats, sides and desserts for purchase and a cash bar.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7-10 p.m.

Where: BoiBrazil Churrascaria, 5668 International Drive

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eugene Snowden & his Ten Pints of Truth

From the event description:

For those on a budget, check out musician Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth, a free show at Lil Indie's. The Legendary JC's frontman is as rambunctious as ever in this intimate setting with his talented (and ever-patient) band. He's been known to suddenly start a conversation mid-song and spin a passerby in a quick dance.



When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 10 p.m.- Thursday, Dec. 12, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hospitality Industry Holiday Party 2019

From the event description:

Mingle with more than 200 hospitality professionals this Thursday at one of the city's newest venues. This holiday party brings together six associations and features culinary stations with international eats.



When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Terminal C at OIA :: ITF/APM Complex, 1 Jeff Fuqua Blvd.

Admission: $65-$75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women of AT&T Florida - Chocolate Factory Holiday Social - 2019

From the event description:

What's better than eating chocolate? Making it! Join the Women of AT&T Florida for a night of chocolate making, networking, and creating connections as we celebrate the holidays.



When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: Farris & Foster's Chocolate Factory, 4875 New Broad St.

Admission: Free (Donation to STEM Scholarship Fund); $30 (General Ticket)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Alex Weitz Quartet

From the event description:

Award winning NYC saxophonist and composer Alex Weitz takes the stage for an exciting evening of jazz standards and original music. Joining him are quarter members Nick Hetko on piano; Benjamin Kramer on bass and Gibb Mandish on drums.



When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: $10-$20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.