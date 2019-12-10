4 things to do on the cheap in Orlando this week

Want to get out and about this week, without breaking the bank? Here are some ideas for what to do in Orlando for $20 or less.

Muddy Hands Workshop

Calling all elementary school kids: Rugged Roots Adventures has a new after school program called "Mead Explorers!" Join them and hike through beautiful Mead Garden in search for critters, tracks, and to learn about plants and animals. Every other Wednesday they will meet at the stump circle and explore a new topic before heading out on an adventure, which includes creative art activities related to the week's topic.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 3:30-5 p.m.

Where: Mead Botanical Garden, 1500 S. Denning Drive

Admission: $10

Dezhomme Photography presents The Formal Gala Portrait MeetUp

This is the final meet up of the year, and we want to end the decade in style. Come get your professional head shots and portraits photos done.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 11, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Novelty at 101, 101 S. Eola Drive, Suite 105

Admission: $10

Alex Weitz Quartet

Award-winning saxophonist and composer Alex Weitz brings his quartet for an exciting evening of jazz standards and original music.

When: Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Timucua, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave.

Admission: $10-$20

SYZYGYX with Special Guests



Hailing from Washington DC, dark electronic duo SYZYGYX (pronounced sih-zih-jixx) have been on the come up the last couple years, and now they're coming down to Orlando (their first show in Florida!) to perform live at Stonewall Bar Orlando! Local celebrity and shining star JAS0N will be kicking things off for us..

When: Friday, Dec. 13, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Dec. 14 2 a.m.

Where: Stonewall Bar, 741 W. Church St.

Admission: $7

