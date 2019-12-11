4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando

From a Christmas pub crawl to a SOCA "Thank You" event, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Approximately 12 Pubs of Christmas Pub Crawl

From the event description:

You will be getting lots of holiday cheer at the annual Approximately 12 Pubs of Christmas Pub Crawl. Enjoy drink specials at 17 bars, businesses and restaurants. If you are the most festively dressed, you could win a $50 bar tab.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Battle of the Brushes: Possibilities

From the event description:

Do something different with your Saturday night, come see artists compete live head-to-head and vote on your favorites to help them win the grand prize.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Downtown CREDO - North Quarter, 885 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $10-$50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Team SOCA "Thank You" Event

From the event description:

The Team SOCA Tour comes to Orlando. We will be flying in the best International DJ's in the business playing your favorite genre to your he

When: Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 a.m.

Where: Bloodhound Brew, 5801 Conroy Road

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Voila en Rouge

From the event description:

The Last Voila Kompa Day Party of the year. Voila en Rouge where we will be celebrating the holiday season in style.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15, 8 p.m.–midnight

Where: One80 Skytop Lounge, 400 W. Church St.

Admission: $10-$80

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.