4 ways to make the most of your week in Orlando
From a Christmas pub crawl to a SOCA "Thank You" event, there's plenty to enjoy in Orlando this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
Approximately 12 Pubs of Christmas Pub Crawl
You will be getting lots of holiday cheer at the annual Approximately 12 Pubs of Christmas Pub Crawl. Enjoy drink specials at 17 bars, businesses and restaurants. If you are the most festively dressed, you could win a $50 bar tab.
Where: Dirty Laundry, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Battle of the Brushes: Possibilities
Do something different with your Saturday night, come see artists compete live head-to-head and vote on your favorites to help them win the grand prize.
Where: Downtown CREDO - North Quarter, 885 N. Orange Ave.
Admission: $10-$50
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Team SOCA "Thank You" Event
The Team SOCA Tour comes to Orlando. We will be flying in the best International DJ's in the business playing your favorite genre to your he
Where: Bloodhound Brew, 5801 Conroy Road
Admission: $10
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Voila en Rouge
The Last Voila Kompa Day Party of the year. Voila en Rouge where we will be celebrating the holiday season in style.
Where: One80 Skytop Lounge, 400 W. Church St.
Admission: $10-$80
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
